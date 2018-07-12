Mastercard Charges ahead Despite Tariffs

Economy & Budget

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) is a global payment company that is positioned to surmount tariffs and outperform the market by providing services to support credit, debit and related electronic payment programs for nearly 25,000 financial institutions.

The company has achieved a 65.22 percent return during the past 12 months and still is climbing. Mastercard also has jumped 33.23 percent since the start of 2018 and 18.11 percent during the past three months, significantly beating the performance of the credit card services sector and trouncing the overall market rise during those time periods.

Jim Woods, a market veteran who writes the Intelligence Report newsletter, currently is recommending Mastercard, which he described to me as an investment on the “clicks versus bricks” competition now taking place in the retail sector.

“What this means is that consumers are still spending money; they’re just spending money online and not as much in physical stores,” Woods explained. “And, what do you need when you purchase anything online? That’s right, an electronic payment via the likes of Mastercard. It is this wave that the credit card issuer is riding, and will continue to ride, in the months and years to come.”

