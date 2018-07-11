The Weekly ETF Report Has a New Name

Jim Woods

An uncommon take on money, ideas and society.

That’s the subhead of the new name of this publication, “The Deep Woods.” Interestingly, that subhead came about serendipitously via a close friend and long-time reader.

This gentleman recently told me that he liked my writing because it provided him “a deeper, uncommon take on everything from money and investing to philosophy and social issues.” He also jokingly added, “Plus, I even get some great song lyric references along the way!”

Now, for a writer, market commentator and someone who tries to see the world through a wide lens of ideas, my friend/reader’s comments were the highest form of flattery. So, I took this observation, condensed it and voila! A new publication name and subhead that I think better reflects the scope and perspective found each week in this publication.

You see, I’ve always prided myself on trying to look a little deeper into issues than merely the self-evident facts. That deeper look allows me to make connections between facts, values and philosophy, which I hope enriches the way my readers look at the world.

Indeed, since taking over the Weekly ETF Report about a year and a half ago, I’ve offered up my views on not just subjects of investor interest, but also subjects as diverse as how to survive an active shooter, how to apply the lessons of your hobbies to the biggest of life’s decisions, the abuse of power and the rank hypocrisy of the Hollywood elite. I also have addressed the abundance of poor economic thought that permeates society, including Bastiat’s “broken window” fallacy as applied to Hurricane Harvey.

Most recently, I’ve written critically about what I consider to be the economically misguided tariff and trade war policies issued by the Trump administration. Policies that not only threaten to hurt investors, but that also threaten to hurt the entire global economy.

In The Deep Woods, I will continue to offer uncommon observations on a variety of eclectic topics, and I promise to apply the principles of reason to all of reality in an attempt to put the world into the most comprehendible and cogent philosophic context. Plus, I promise to keep the song lyrics, literary allusions and pop-culture references coming!

As for today, and the rest of the week, I am in Las Vegas for the annual FreedomFest conference. I am proud be joining an incredible lineup of big-name speakers and liberty-minded experts for a four-day festival of speeches, panels, debates and workshops on all sorts of subjects.

From money and investing to personal security and privacy, and from politics to law to activism and art, this year’s FreedomFest promises to the best conference yet. Click here to see the amazing agenda for this year’s show.

And, remember it’s not too late to attend FreedomFest. So, if you want to be a part of the “greatest libertarian show on earth,” there’s still time to join us. Just go to www.freedomfest.com, or call toll-free: 1-855-850-3733, ext. 202. You can even buy a “day pass,” if you can only make it for a day, for only $195.

Plus, if you’re at FreedomFest this year, be sure to check out the media row, as I will be debuting my new lifestyle website and podcast, “Way of the Renaissance Man.” For more information on this project, and for show updates, be sure to sign up today.

In next week’s The Deep Woods, I will report back to you with the highlights of FreedomFest, and I’ll share with you some of my takeaways from the many presentations I plan on attending, as well as those I am giving. And, because I am someone who loves talking to and learning from interesting people, I’ll also share with you some of my personal anecdotes from what I think will be a truly epic event.

Finally, if you want to learn how I apply a deeper, slightly uncommon look at investing, the economy and politics to help my newsletter subscribers win big in the markets, then I invite you to check out my Successful Investing, Intelligence Report and Fast Money Alert advisory services, today!

On Daring to Think Publicly

“If you’re going to dare to think and speak publicly about difficult things, then you’re going to cause trouble, because you can’t talk about something difficult without causing trouble.”

— Dr. Jordan Peterson

The clinical psychologist, professor and best-selling author of a book I highly recommend, “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” is someone unabashedly fearless in his willingness to tackle the difficult ideas at the heart of societal conflict. I don’t always agree with Dr. Peterson, but I find his analysis brave, keenly intelligent and phenomenally deep. If you want to think about reality and the ultimate meaning of our lives qua man, then read Jordan Peterson or check out some of his hundreds of hours of podcasts and lectures online. I assure you it is time eminently well spent.

