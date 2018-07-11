Gathering Quality Dividend Payers with Low Volatility in One Fund

ETF Talk

This week’s featured fund, O’Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA), is designed to track the performance of an index that seeks to track publicly listed large-capitalization, dividend-paying issuers in the United States.

Interestingly, OUSA was the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) that O’Shares started in July 2015. It was designed with the goal of holding quality, high-dividend companies with low volatility.

As a means of diversification and a way to limit risk, OUSA caps investment in any one holding at 5%. The fund is rebalanced on a quarterly basis to ensure that weighting limit and to account for any changes in the fundamentals of its holdings.

