Offering Cost-Effective Solutions to International Investing

ETF Talk

Starting this week, we will feature a series of rule-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are managed by O‘Shares Investments. Today’s fund, O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG), is the newest addition to O’Shares’ growing list of ETFs that are focused on quality long-term wealth management. All of the O’Shares ETFs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and can be easily located using their respective tickers.

O’Shares Chairman Kevin O’Leary shared an example of the rule-based active management at work at O’Shares. When the Trump tax cuts took place, O’Shares management took advantage by rebalancing holdings towards a heavier allocation in strongly profitable small-cap companies that had the majority of their revenues in the U.S. as opposed to overseas, since these were the companies that stood to gain the most.

