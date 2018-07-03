Northrop Grumman Offers Post-Pullback Opportunity

Money

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is an intriguing potential buying opportunity for investors who are seeking to acquire shares of an international aerospace and defense company that has risen 37.8 percent since President Trump’s election on November 8, 2016.

In the wake of new tariff threats by both the United States and other countries since June 8, the company’s share price has pulled back 8.8 percent as of the close of trading on July 3, giving investors a chance to buy shares at a slight discount. In addition, Northrop Grumman is “well positioned” to benefit from increased defense spending and it faces less cash flow pressure due to pension funding obligations than its industry peers, according to the investment firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.

The Fed’s ongoing interest rate hikes, improved relations between the United States and North Korea since their June 12 summit and faltering negotiations among world leaders to pursue fair trade rather than tariffs have all contributed to the recent dip in Northrop Grumman’s share price. However, President Trump’s championing of increased defense spending by America and its allies since his election means that Northrop Grumman, of Falls Church, Virginia, is one of the U.S. aerospace and defense industry companies expected to gain a continuing boost.

