Seeking Dividends from Overseas

ETF Talk

Many investors actively seek out companies with high dividend yields because of several unique advantages, such as providing a source of steady income, offering reduced comparative risk, etc.

One example is the Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI), which is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) exclusively built to maximize gains from dividends. As a twist, however, FIDI holds a portfolio of 100 large- and mid-cap high-yielding stocks from developed markets that do not include the United States.

As a relatively new fund with an inception date of January 16, 2018, FIDI was designed by Fidelity Investments to cater to “an increased interest among Fidelity clients” who are seeking factor-based investments, as well as international exposure away from the United States.

