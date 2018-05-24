Tesla Debate in Vegas Gets Testy!

Investor CAFÉ

Are the electric cars of Elon Musk and Tesla the wave of the future, or the company’s road to bankruptcy?

This was the big debate that I started at last week’s Las Vegas MoneyShow. I was invited to speak at the always-popular “Top Stocks to Buy” luncheon, where I was bullish on tech stocks with one exception — Tesla. I thought it was a good short candidate.

I’ve taken a ride in the latest Tesla sports car and was impressed. The owner showed off the car’s ability to drive itself to the restaurant, and to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in two seconds.

