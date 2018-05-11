Buffett’s Buffet: My Report on the Woodstock for Investors

Investor CAFÉ

“Good investment ideas are rare, valuable and subject to appropriation just as good product or acquisition ideas are.”

— Warren Buffett

The bull market is back! Wall Street has rallied sharply after the government reported a better-than-expected jobs report last Friday without generating more inflation. The unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time in many years.

The good news came out the day before Warren Buffett’s annual “Woodstock for Investors” conference in Omaha, Nebraska, and shareholders are back in a festive mood.

Ever since my son and I attended the 50th annual Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholder meeting in 2015, I’ve watched the proceedings on Yahoo! Finance TV. I met Warren Buffett several years ago (see photo) and have taken note of his financial wisdom ever since.

