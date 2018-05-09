ETF Talk

Technology stocks were the clear market leaders in 2017, but the turbulence so far this year has made it difficult to find a truly strong sector in the stock market. Investors who are tired of trying to pick the next sector champion may want to consider “factor investing,” such as through funds like the Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (FDVV).

Unlike traditional stock, index and sector investing strategies, factor investing focuses on specific key equity attributes, including: value, size, momentum, quality and volatility…

Click here to read the rest of the article, “Avoiding Sector Uncertainty with Factor-based Investing.“