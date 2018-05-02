ETF Talk

This week’s fund, the PowerShares CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY), tracks the changes in value of the Japanese yen, which is the national currency of Japan.

FXY is a favorite among investors for both long-and short-term exposure to the yen. Its strategy is simple – it holds Japanese yen, which is the national currency of Japan, in a deposit account with JPMorgan.

Japan’s central bank, the Bank of Japan (BOJ), currently is using a quantitative easing policy to spur economic growth in the country. At its March meeting, BOJ confirmed its stance on keeping interest rates near 0% by removing a target date for achieving its 2% inflation goal.

