Free Trade Is Fair Trade

Free trade is coming under attack, once again. It may be on President Trump’s agenda for 2018.

Corporate tax cuts and deregulation are all positive steps to renewing America’s economy. However, the “America First” doctrine may take us down a dangerous road of protectionism.

As this following chart shows, globalization is becoming more important. Even the United States, which has been relatively insular to world trade, is depending more and more on exports and the importing of foreign goods.

