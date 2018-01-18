Will a Government Shutdown Hurt Stocks?

Investor CAFÉ

“No man’s life, liberty or property is safe while the legislature is in session.” — Judge Gideon Tucker (1866)

Once again, it’s possible that the federal government will shut down many of its operations on midnight Friday because the Treasury has run out of money.

Talk about a libertarian’s dream! Yet Wall Street doesn’t seem very concerned. Stocks have soared even as we come closer to a fiscal crisis.

The fact is that most federal closings haven’t hurt stock market performance over the years. In the 18 previous government shutdowns, the stock indexes have posted an average loss of only 0.6%. In 44% of the cases, the market rallied. The biggest decline was a 4.4% drop during an 11-day shutdown in the fall of 1979.

Investors wisely realize that this fiscal crisis is simply a short-term game played by Republicans and Democrats, and that it won’t be long before funding resumes.

Tax Cut Is Historic, a Clear Supply-Side Triumph

The stock market has soared because the supply-siders can rightly claim a major victory with the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed by President Trump last month. The changes in the personal income tax schedule were marginal, but the sharp cuts in business taxes were historic and already have been felt in corporate America.

I’ve been following all the stories about major corporations paying out bonuses of $1,000 or more, increasing matching funds for 401(k)s and raising the minimum wage for their workers. Yesterday, Apple announced that it was hiring 20,000 new workers and building a new campus somewhere in the United States in the next five years, amounting to a $350 billion capital investment. CEO Tim Cook said part of the decision was related to the new tax law.

The critics of the Republican tax cut have been proven wrong. They said that big business would just buy back shares and increase dividends. Not so!

Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform is compiling an ongoing list of companies which have transformed the tax cut into employee benefits. Go to www.atr.org/list. The list includes AT&T, U.S. Bancorp, Waste Management, Wal-Mart, Southwest Airlines, Bank of America, Fiat Chrysler and Nationwide Insurance.

Let’s hope voters reward supporters of the tax cut in November, so this bull market on Wall Street will continue.

You Nailed It! High-Speed Trains: Florida Does It Better than California

This is a tale of two of the nation’s most populous states, Florida and California, and how Florida’s high-speed transportation system outshines its West Coast rival and has adopted a sounder economic approach.

The leaders of both states recognize the need to improve transportation in the face of unprecedented traffic congestion.

Both states are now offering high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes and peak pricing methods to reduce congestion and improve transportation speed. But they differ significantly on alternative rail travel.

Recently, Robert Poole, co-founder of Reason magazine and a transportation expert, has praised Florida’s new privately financed Brightline trains, while criticizing California’s expensive public train system.

In his latest “Surface Transportation Report #171,” Poole reported that the first leg of Florida’s Brightline train system is now complete between Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and plans are underway to finish the line between West Palm and Orlando, and to reach Miami by 2020. The idea is to provide an easy three-hour trip from Orlando to Miami rather than four hours of driving or a hassle-filled plane trip.

Poole added, “I have written previously about the many differences between this project and government-funded high-speed rail projects such as the one in California. As a commercial venture, Brightline was not required to serve low-population intermediate points, making possible quick express train rides for its paying customers. Rather than aiming for 200 mph ‘high-speed’ service, they figured out that 110-125 mph was sufficient to give them a strong competitive edge over driving or flying — and that speed limit reduced the cost of track and the operating costs (since air drag goes up at velocity squared, significantly increasing fuel burn as speeds rise). Adding associated real estate development takes a leaf from successful passenger rail service in Hong Kong and Japan.”

California officials could learn something from Florida.

