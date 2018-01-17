Money

We are just over a fortnight into 2018, and already the major averages are in a full-throttle bull run.

In fact, as of midday Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($INDU) was up 250 points, or about 1%, and well above the psychologically significant 26,000 milestone.

The one-year chart below of the Dow Jones Industrial Average shows just how potent the gains have been, particularly over the past several months.

In fact, the Dow is up 12.4% over the past three months, a stellar gain that has thus far proved all the bearish naysayers dead wrong.

Click here to read the rest of the article, “A Full-Throttle Fortnight in Focus.“