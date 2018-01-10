The Animating Force for More of What’s Good

Money

A new year often brings about the rise of hope. The hope of more freedom, more prosperity, more stock market gains… and a better world for humanity.

Of course, very often we don’t get all of what we hope for. Yet it’s our eternal optimism and desire to strive for more of what’s good and what’s truly meaningful in life that animates the free world.

That striving for more also is largely the force that animates investor sentiment. It also is one of the key animating forces in my Intelligence Report, Successful Investing and Fast Money Alert advisory services.

In fact, in the Fast Money Alert service, one that I am honored to co-write with my colleague Dr. Mark Skousen, we expect 2018 to be a year replete with some very large individual stock winners.

I’m really looking forward to this event, as it gives us the chance to let readers in on how we select stocks and options in the Fast Money Alert service. It also gives us a chance to show you just how well we’ve done over the past year.

More importantly, the summit allows us to tell you about several companies we think are primed to profit in a very big way in 2018. So, if you can join us on Thursday, January 11, at 2 p.m. EST, we’d love to have you.

In some sense, the timing of this event couldn’t be much better. Just think about how we are entering 2018.

We have the tailwind of tax reform at our backs, a tailwind that the markets have pined for since Donald Trump won the presidency.

We also have solid economic growth in both the United States and throughout much of the world. It is the global economic growth story (including the growth here at home) that is providing the fundamental backbone of higher equity prices.

Then we have the earnings picture, which is expected to continue driving equity prices into new, record-high territory.

According to CFRA Research, the consensus estimate for Q4 is for a 10.6% increase in S&P 500 profits. That would represent the third quarter in the past four quarters with earnings per share (EPS) gains of more than 10%.

