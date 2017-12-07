Investor CAFÉ

Save your money, nephew! Pennies saved today are dollars in your pocket tomorrow!”

— Uncle Scrooge McDuck

Today, I appeared on CNBC with Rick Santelli to talk about the economy, the Santa Claus rally and Bitcoin euphoria. Watch the three-minute interview here.

One of the traditions during the Christmas holidays is to read Charles Dickens’ famous book “A Christmas Carol,” or to watch one of the many film productions about the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who turned his life around and became a generous soul on Christmas Day.

When I was growing up, one of my favorite comic book heroes was Uncle Scrooge McDuck, who was created and drawn by Carl Barks. I have a signed poster of one of Barks’ drawings, which features Scrooge McDuck diving into his money bin. I’d like to think that, subconsciously, this comic book hero encouraged me to be successful in life.

As a child, I was fascinated by Uncle Scrooge, his adventures with his three nephews, his ingenuity in discovering new ways to make wealth and his ability to thwart the schemes of the thieving Beagle Boys.

/to learn about the lessons of Uncle Scrooge McDuck, click here.