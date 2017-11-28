Learn the Lesson Silicon Valley Taught Warren Buffett

Money

In my monthly investment newsletter, Smart Money Masters, I research and analyze the investment philosophies of many of the world’s top investors.

A common theme runs through investors as diverse as activist investor Bill Ackman, Warren Buffett-acolyte Mohnish Pabrai and contrarian David Einhorn. Each calls himself a “value investor” and cites Graham and Dodd’s 1934 classic “Security Analysis” as the book that has most influenced their investment style.

So, what makes value investing so attractive to the world’s leading investors?

First, value investing offers the intellectual purity of objective financial analysis by focusing on a stock’s intrinsic value. Second, it allows investors to hold themselves above the distracting din of daily stock market fluctuations.

