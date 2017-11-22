Giving Thanks for Strong Global Markets with This Vanguard ETF

ETF Talk

With a year-to-date return around 23%, the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), and other exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like it, are giving international investors plenty of reasons to be thankful this holiday season.

2016 was undoubtedly a rough year for international markets. The unexpected outcome of Brexit, fear of more events like that one and the surprising rise of populist and nationalist movements in several countries caused members of the European Union (E.U.) to stumble. However, in 2017, the winds began blowing in favor of international markets moreso than domestic markets for the first time in many years. Talk of Brexit-like events died down and pro-growth leaders such as Japan’s Shinzo Abe remained in power.

As a result, while the U.S. economy has been steadily bullish this year on the back of Trump’s pro-growth policy, international markets have actually matched or outperformed the United States year to date…

