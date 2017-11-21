A Rip-Roaring Year for This Time-Tested Growth Strategy

Money

William J. O’Neil’s book “How to Make Money in Stocks: A Winning System in Good Times or Bad” is an investment classic.

In it, O’Neil developed his famous “CAN SLIM” approach — a systematic approach to growth stock investing. Each letter in O’Neil’s CAN SLIM stands for one of seven traits to look for before you buy a stock.

CAN SLIM also selects the stocks for Investor’s Business Daily’s famous “IBD 50 Index” — its top 50 recommendations in U.S. stock markets.

On paper, the IBD 50 Index boasts a remarkable track record. Since the launch of the index in 2003, the IBD 50 has returned just under 18% per year.

That’s more than triple the total return of the S&P 500 over the same period.

Source: https://www.investors.com/ibd-50-performance/

Until recently, the IBD 50 Index’s outstanding performance was only on paper.

Then, in April 2015, Innovator Capital Management took the bold step of launching the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSE: FFTY).

By tracking the IBD 50 Index, this ETF provides the ultimate test of whether you can replicate the idyllic returns on the CAN SLIM philosophy in the messy real world.

