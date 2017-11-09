The Year of Living Dangerously

Money

It was one year ago today when America elected Donald J. Trump to be its 45th president. The incredibly unlikely ascent of the billionaire businessman to the highest office in the land defied the odds, stunned the world and rewrote the book on political propriety.

The Trump victory also has brought about something that few pundits (although there were some) failed to predict. That something was the rise of hope.

This is a hope laced with optimism, and a renewed sense that the economy finally had a chance to extricate itself from the shackles of onerous big-government regulations, mandates and high taxation.

Indeed, it’s that hope that’s driven financial markets to one of their best years in a very long time. The chart below of the S&P 500 Index over the past 52 weeks clearly shows the dramatic 21.2% ascent in markets since Election Day last year.

