Explore Low-Cost Fund Options with Vanguard

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) represents the biggest Vanguard exchange-traded fund (ETF) in terms of total assets, which are valued at nearly $87 billion.

As one of the most well-known ETF managers, Vanguard has revolutionized the ETF space by offering some of cheapest-to-own index funds in the business to make Vanguard attractive to investors who want to allocate their money and then forget about it for years. For example, an Investopedia article published in early 2016 found that if two of the largest and best total stock market funds, VTI and IWV (the iShares Russell 3000 ETF), were given a head-to head-comparison, IWV’s expense ratio of 0.20% was 4x that of VTI’s current 0.05% ratio.

While inexpensive Vanguard funds are great for long-term investing, they are also an interesting option for more active traders. Investors who are interested in the approach of owning a basket of companies via an ETF, but who are put off by high expenses, can find a wide variety of options to suit their needs through Vanguard.

