ETF Talk

This week’s exchange-traded fund (ETF), the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW), is a one that grants its investors exposure to large-cap U.S. companies.

More specifically, IVW tracks an index that selects stocks exclusively from the S&P 500. Launched way back in May 2000, IVW is one of the most established and popular growth-focused ETFs on the market.

The fund selects companies based on three growth factors: sales growth, earnings growth and momentum. Currently, the fund has $19.08 billion in total assets and daily trading volume of around $83.39 million, making it extremely liquid. This liquidity allows investors of all sizes to trade IVW with ease.

Several other growth-focused funds, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG), track the same index with a similarly low cost, but very few can match the liquidity and the trading ease of IVW.

Year to date, IVW has returned 16.07% to beat out the S&P 500’s return of 9.53%. Recently, IVW has been trading around $142. Analysts from Zacks Research see more upside and have set a price target of $152.50 for the fund.

Click here to read the rest of this article, “Growing with the Best U.S. Companies.“