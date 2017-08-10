Guess Who’s Supporting a Guaranteed Income for All Americans

Investor CAFÉ

IQ-Squared sponsored a debate last Sunday on a “universal basic income” proposal — the idea of giving every American adult $1,000 a month and instantly ending poverty. You can watch the debate here: http://www.intelligencesquaredus.org.

The four debaters were:

–Charles Murray (AEI scholar and a “libertarian”)

–Andrew Stern (former president of a service union and scholar at Economic Security Project)

–Jared Bernstein, chief economist for Joe Biden

–Jason Furman, former director of Council of Economic Advisors under Obama

Now, you would think that Bernstein and Furman, both social Democrats who worked under the Obama administration, would support a universal income policy and that Charles Murray, the libertarian who favors limited government, would oppose it.

But no! Murray supports it and Berstein and Furman strongly oppose it.

Is Universal Income Plan a Good Idea?

