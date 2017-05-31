Lithium & Battery Fund Charges ahead 30% in 12 Months

ETF Talk

Exciting trends and themes are always appearing in the market and, unlike a decade or so ago, investors today easily can tap them through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), such as the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT).

Lithium and batteries are a theme many investors will recognize due to their association with electric vehicles already introduced by Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NSANY) and other manufacturers. Each of those car builders uses lithium-based battery technology.

Tesla recently made headlines for its attempt to start lithium-ion battery production at its new Gigafactory in Nevada. The Gigafactory is projected to employ 6,500 full-time workers by 2018 and singlehandedly double the world’s production capacity for lithium-ion batteries, according to Tesla.

