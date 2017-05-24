5 Cellar Dweller ETFs to Avoid Like the Plague

Money

In the investment business, advisors, pundits and brokers like to tell you about the stocks, sectors and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) lighting up the scoreboard with big gains.

Hey, I understand that. After all, it’s fun to read about the big winners and to speculate as to whether those winners can keep delivering outsized performance.

So far in 2017, some of the biggest winning ETFs (excluding leveraged ETFs) are the Emerging Markets Internet & eCommerce ETF (EMQQ), jumping 43.4%, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), soaring 41.4%, and the VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (SCIF), climbing 32.9%.

The India fund will be familiar to my Successful ETF Investing subscribers, as we just closed this position for a realized gain of more than 39%.

And while it feels good to read about and to hit home runs in your portfolio, from a practical standpoint it is perhaps more important to avoid the big losers.

