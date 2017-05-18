Investor CAFÉ

You’ve got to know when to hold ’em

Know when to fold ’em

Know when to walk away

And know when to run

— Kenny Rogers, “The Gambler”

Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is known to host great boxing matches. On Tuesday, May 16, at the MoneyShow at Caesars, I faced Mike Turner (sounds like the name of a boxer, doesn’t it?) in a showdown over the big debate in finance, “Which way is better to beat the market: Buy and hold, or market timing?” It was a classic fight between the financial economist vs the technical mathematician.

Mike Turner is the editor of several trading services published by my publisher, Salem Eagle. He is a cycle trader (his website is “turner trends”) who contends that his sophisticated technical systems allow you to avoid bear markets and to “perfectly” time the markets.

Click here to read the full article, “Which Way to Beat the Market: Long-Term Investing or Short-Term Trading?“