Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Offers Sustainable Income

ETF Talk

This week’s featured exchange-traded fund (ETF) is Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV).

As its name implies, BSV tracks shorter-term U.S. government, investment-grade corporate and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds. All of the bonds in BSV’s portfolio have maturities in the duration range of 1-5 years.

With $21.59 billion of total assets under its belt and daily trading volume over $112 million, BSV is a huge fund with a lot of liquidity. The fund is passively managed using index sampling. Its efficient management practices yield a low expense ratio of just 0.07%.

One of the main advantages that this shorter-term bond ETF offers over the long-term bond ETFs is reduced fallout from the Fed’s interest rate hikes, which are expected by many forecasters later this year.

