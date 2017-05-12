Charlie Munger Endorses Single-Payer Medical System

Healthcare

“Having a basic level of care for everybody with no insurance aspect as a right I think is a good idea.” — Charlie Munger

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s long-term partner in Berkshire-Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B), usually offers a counter to Buffett’s social democrat policy recommendations, such as higher progressive taxes.

But Munger, who says he is “not a normal Republican,” shocked people by endorsing a “single-payer” medical system similar to what operates in all of Europe and Canada.

A single-payer system sounds appealing — citizens get “free” medical services, including expensive surgery, which is then paid for by the government. In other words, the taxpayers cover the expense.

