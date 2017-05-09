Why is 99% of Your Portfolio Invested in the World’s 39th Best Stock Market?

Money

Long-time readers of The Global Guru know that I track 47 global stock markets on a daily basis.

I limit the list to countries in which you can buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in your U.S. brokerage account. I’ve also written before about how remarkably the U.S. stock market has outperformed the rest of the world over the past decade.

For the U.S. stock market, I look at the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). That’s because it includes small- and mid-cap stocks, providing a complete view of the U.S market than, say, the S&P 500.

Among these 47 global stock markets, at the close of 2016, VTI ranked No. 1 over 10 years, No. 2 over five years (behind Ireland) and No. 1 over three years. Until last year, investing outside the United States had been a sucker’s bet for an entire decade!

But 2017 may have marked a turning point. So far this year, the U.S. stock market sits at a lowly #39 out of #47 with a gain of 7.26% year to date.

